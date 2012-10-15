EDINBURGH Oct 15 British Prime Minister David
Cameron and nationalist Scottish leader Alex Salmond signed an
agreement on Monday to give the Scottish people a referendum on
independence in 2014.
The referendum will ask voters whether they want Scotland to
remain in the 305-year-old union with England.
Cameron opposes a break-up of the union, arguing that
Britain is stronger together, and opinion polls show only
between 30 and 40 percent of Scots support independence.
Scotland and England have shared a monarch since 1603 and
have been ruled by one single parliament in London since 1707.
In 1999, for the first time since then, a devolved Scottish
parliament was opened following a referendum.