LONDON Feb 26 An independent Scotland's use of
the pound without a monetary union with the rest of the UK could
endanger the stability of the nation's financial sector,
Scotland's financial services industry head said on Wednesday.
Owen Kelly, chief executive of the Scottish Financial
Enterprise, said adopting sterling unilaterally would mean
losing the Bank of England as lender of last resort and having
to shoulder the cost of setting up a new Scottish regulator.
He said using sterling outside its jurisdiction would create
great uncertainty for the large financial sector that accounts
for 12.5 percent of GDP in Scotland, the home of one quarter of
the UK's life insurance and pensions industry.
"It would be hard to imagine the industry as it currently
exists and it would have to reconfigure to that new economic
environment," Kelly told the British parliament's Scottish
Affairs Committee.
"It's an open question whether you could continue to serve
UK customers from another jurisdiction."
His comments came as a currency row has inflamed the debate
over Scottish independence in recent weeks.
Scottish leader Alex Salmond wants to keep the British
currency in a monetary union with the rest of the UK and retain
the Bank of England as lender of last resort running monetary
policy and setting interest rates.
But the main parties in Westminster have joined forces to
flatly reject this as an option.
Refusing to spell out a Plan B, Salmond has insisted that
Scotland would continue to use the pound, with critics branding
any unilateral use of sterling as the "Panama Plan" alluding to
Panama's adoption of the dollar without U.S. involvement.
Kelly said using the pound unilaterally, or
"sterlingisation", could prompt ratings agencies to downgrade
Scottish debt as the country would not be in charge of its own
monetary policy and would need huge reserves of sterling.
"It would be an unusual choice. Banks could operate in
Scotland. Whether they could operate on the same basis as they
currently operate is an open question," Kelly said.
Business leaders giving evidence to a Scottish parliamentary
committee in Edinburgh on Wednesday voiced their preference for
a currency union if Scots voted on Sept. 18 to end the 307-year
union with England.
Jim McColl, chief executive of engineering group Clyde
Blowers, said a currency union and being tied to the Bank of
England would still give Scotland plenty of fiscal freedom.
"It still gives you plenty of freedom to have the
flexibility to design fiscal policies that would stimulate
business growth and attract businesses into Scotland," McColl
said in a statement released after the hearing.
Salmond has accused the UK parties of bluff, saying that if
Scotland did vote for independence then negotiations would start
over a currency union as it was in the interests of both
countries which are key trading partners.