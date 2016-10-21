LONDON Oct 21 London's ambulance service said it had treated 26 people for breathing difficulties at London City Airport after an apparent chemical incident.

It said two people had been taken to hospital.

"Ambulance crews and our Hazardous Area Response Team are attending the incident at London City Airport," London Ambulance said in a statement. "We have treated 26 people at the London City Airport incident. We have taken two patients to hospital."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)