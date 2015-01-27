UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
LONDON Jan 27 The passenger terminal at Luton airport north of London was being evacuated on Tuesday after an alarm went off, an airport spokeswoman said.
"The terminal is being evacuated. We are investigating at the moment," she added.
No further details were immediately available. (Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.