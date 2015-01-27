BRIEF-J C Penney CEO Marvin Ellison's 2016 compensation $9.4 mln vs $12.1 mln in 2015
* J c penney company inc- ceo marvin r. Ellison's 2016 total compensation was $9.4 million versus $12.1 million in 2015 - sec filing
(Adds airport back to normal)
LONDON Jan 27 The passenger terminal at Luton airport north of London was briefly evacuated on Tuesday after a faulty light fitting in the baggage reclaim area caused a fire alarm to go off, an airport spokeswoman said.
"Fire crew attended as a precaution and one flight with arriving passengers was held while the light fitting was inspected," she said.
No departing flights were affected and operations have now returned to normal, she added.
Luton is the fourth-biggest airport in the London area, serving mostly European routes.
SANTIAGO, March 24 The end of a historic strike at Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's biggest, has left its owner, BHP Billiton, nursing an estimated $1 billion loss and probably in a weaker position for negotiations in a year or so, company and industry insiders said.