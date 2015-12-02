LONDON Dec 2 British police arrested four men
in the town of Luton on Wednesday on suspicion of plotting acts
of terrorism, police said in a statement.
The men, all in their 30s, were taken into custody at a
London police station. Searches were being conducted at seven
addresses in Luton, north of London, and several vehicles were
also being searched, police said.
The arrests and searches were part of an ongoing
investigation of individuals in the Luton area and were not
connected to the Nov. 13 Islamic State attacks in Paris, the
statement said.
The government has said seven plots to attack targets in
Britain, directed or inspired by Islamic State, have been
thwarted by security services in the past year.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)