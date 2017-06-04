LONDON, June 4 Police made 12 arrests in east
London on Sunday in connection with an attack on Saturday night
in which seven people died and 48 were injured, London's
Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement.
"Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command have this
morning, Sunday 4 June, arrested 12 people in Barking, east
London, in connection with last night's incidents in London
Bridge and the Borough Market area. Searches of a number of
addresses in Barking are continuing," the statement said.
Three assailants drove a van into pedestrians on London
Bridge before stabbing people on the street in the nearby
Borough Market area. All three were shot dead by police at the
scene.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by William James)