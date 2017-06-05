LONDON, June 5 Ten of the people arrested on
Sunday as part of investigations into the London Bridge attack
have been released without charge, British police said on
Monday, meaning that all 12 arrested in the aftermath of the
incident have now been let go.
The Metropolitan Police also said in a statement that
specialist officers were working with families and the coroner
to identify those who died in the attack.
In Britain's third Islamist attack in as many months, three
men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before
running into the Borough Market nightlife area, where they slit
throats and stabbed people indiscriminately. Seven people were
killed and dozens wounded.
