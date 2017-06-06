ROME, June 6 The third Islamist militant who
carried out an attack on Saturday in London that killed seven
people was a Moroccan-Italian called Youssef Zaghba, an Italian
intelligence source said on Tuesday.
The source said Zaghba's Italian mother lives in the
northern Italian city of Bologna, confirming a report on the
website of newspaper Corriere della Sera.
Corriere wrote that Zaghba was stopped at Bologna airport in
2016 when he was trying to fly to Syria and that Italian
authorities had tipped off Britain about his movements. He was
born in the Moroccan city of Fez in 1995.
London police said they were not naming the third attacker
yet. "We are making inquiries and when we are able to confirm
the name we will," a spokesman said. The two other attackers
were named on Monday.
