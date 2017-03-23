WASHINGTON, March 23 A U.S government source
said on Thursday the man who killed three people near the
British parliament had associates with an interest in joining
jihadist groups abroad.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that
there was no evidence that Khalid Masood, who was named by
police as Wednesday's attacker, travelled abroad to associate
with jihadist groups.
"The people he was hanging out with did include people
suspected of having an interest in travelling to join jihadi
groups overseas but the attacker himself never did so," the
source said.
