SYDNEY, March 23 Australia will increase
security around the country's parliament on Thursday in the wake
of a deadly attack in London, the country's Prime Minister
Malcolm Turnbull said.
Four people were killed and at least 20 injured in London on
Wednesday after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker
stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament in what
police called a "marauding terrorist attack".
Turnbull, who will welcome Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at
parliament in Canberra later in the day, said the London attack
reinforced the imminent threat faced by Australia.
"We work very, very closely with our allies, including the
United Kingdom and the United States and many other partners
around the world," Turnbull told reporters. "But we must be
clear-eyed about the risk. It is real and that is why terror
threat level is set at probable."
Australia, a staunch U.S. ally, has been on heightened alert
for attacks by home-grown radicals since 2014 and authorities
have said they have thwarted a number of plots. There have been
several "lone wolf" assaults, including a 2014 cafe siege in
Sydney that left two hostages and the gunman dead.
