SYDNEY, June 4 Two Australians were directly
affected in an attack in London on Saturday night, Prime
Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.
One of the victims was confirmed to be in hospital, while
Australian authorities were working to determine the status of
the second person, Turnbull told at a news conference on Sunday.
The Australian government has advised its citizens in the UK
to avoid the London Bridge and Borough Market areas where
militants killed at least six people and wounded more than
30.
"This attack is yet another cruel example of the new reality
in which we live, the ever-present threat of murderous Islamist
terrorists, intent to harm our communities, our way of life and
the freedoms we hold dear," Turnbull said.
(Reporting by Harry Pearl; Editing by Kim Coghill)