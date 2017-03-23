LONDON, March 23 The car which an attacker used
to plough into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge
killing two people on Wednesday had been rented from Birmingham
in central England, hire firm Enterprise said on Thursday.
"We can confirm that the car used in the tragic attack in
London yesterday afternoon was one of ours," said a spokesman
for Enterprise Holdings, adding it had been hired from its
Spring Hill branch in Birmingham.
"An employee identified the vehicle after seeing the licence
plate in an image online. We ran another check to verify, and
immediately contacted the authorities. We are co-operating fully
with the authorities and will provide any assistance that we can
to the investigation."
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)