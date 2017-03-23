UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
LONDON, March 23 A man injured in Wednesday's attack on Britain's parliament in London has died, police said on Thursday. The death brings the total number of victims to four. The killer himself, named earlier by the police as British-born Khalid Masood, was also killed in the attack. Police said the victim was a 75-year-old man who was being treated in hospital. (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders