LONDON, March 23 A man injured in Wednesday's attack on Britain's parliament in London has died, police said on Thursday. The death brings the total number of victims to four. The killer himself, named earlier by the police as British-born Khalid Masood, was also killed in the attack. Police said the victim was a 75-year-old man who was being treated in hospital. (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Alison Williams)