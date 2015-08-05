LONDON Aug 5 Anjem Choudary, Britain's most
high-profile Islamist preacher, well-known globally for praising
the men responsible for the Sept. 11 attacks on the United
States, was charged on Wednesday with inviting support for
Islamic State (IS).
Choudary, 48, was accused of using lectures which were
published online for encouraging support for the banned
organisation, which has seized swathes of territory in Syria and
Iraq.
"Following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's
Counter Terrorism Command, we have today authorised charges
against Anjem Choudary and Mohammed Mizanur Rahman," said Sue
Hemming, Head of Special Crime and Counter Terrorism at the
Crown Prosecution Service.
"It is alleged that Anjem Choudary and Mohammed Rahman
invited support for (IS) in individual lectures which were
subsequently published online."
The two men are due to appear later on Wednesday at
Westminster Magistrates Court in London.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)