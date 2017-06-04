(Adds details, background)
CAIRO, June 4 Islamic State claimed
responsibility for Saturday night's attack in London which
killed seven people and wounded dozens, the militant group's
agency Amaq said on Sunday.
"A detachment of Islamic State fighters executed yesterday's
London attack," a statement posted on Amaq's media page,
monitored in Cairo, said.
Three attackers rammed a van into pedestrians on London
Bridge and stabbed others nearby on Saturday night before police
shot them dead.
It was the third militant attack in Britain in less than
three months.
Islamic State, losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an
offensive backed by a U.S.-led coalition, had sent out a call on
messaging service Telegram early on Saturday urging its
followers to carry out attacks with trucks, knives and guns
against "Crusaders" during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Islamist militants, or people claiming allegiance to the
group, have carried out scores of deadly attacks in Europe, the
Middle East, Africa, Asia and the United States over the past
two years.
(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem, Writing by Amina Ismail, Editing
by Angus MacSwan)