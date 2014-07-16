(Adds British government comments)
GENEVA, July 16 An emergency data collection law
being rushed through the British parliament may not address
concerns raised by the European Court of Justice and is
difficult to justify, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human
Rights said on Wednesday.
"The United Kingdom is one of the most well-established
democracies in the world so it is a surprise to me they have not
undergone a public dialogue on these key issues," Navi Pillay
said.
The draft law, brokered behind closed doors by Britain's
three main parties, will force telecoms firms to retain customer
data for a year, a measure that Prime Minister David Cameron has
said was vital for security.
The government rushed the proposed law through the lower
house of parliament on Tuesday and plans to get the backing of
the upper house, the House of Lords, in time for it to become
law by the end of the week.
"To me it's difficult to see how the UK can now justify
rushing through wide-reaching emergency legislation which may
not fully address the concerns raised by the court, at a time
when there are proceedings ongoing by the UK's own investigative
powers tribunal on these very issues," Pillay said.
A court ruling in April overthrew the EU's 2006 data
retention directive, which had required telecoms companies to
store the communications data of EU citizens for up to two
years, because it failed to limit such data collection and
retention.
Pillay said she hoped the Lords would consider a report on
data privacy published by her office on Wednesday, which set out
human rights concerns and recommendations for dealing with them.
Cameron's spokesman declined to comment directly on Pillay's
remarks but said the court ruling had faulted the EU directive
on the grounds of proportionality, including the length of time
data had to be retained.
"What we are doing here is taking UK primary legislation and
as part of that we are addressing in a number of ways ... those
concerns around proportionality," he said.
Security Minister James Brokenshire, who put forward the
bill in parliament, said the law would meet an urgent need to
maintain policing powers "that are used day in, day out".
"If we do not enact the bill before the summer recess, we
face the real prospect of a serious degradation in the ability
of our law enforcement and intelligence agencies to investigate
crime, preserve national security and protect the public.".
But opposition lawmaker Tom Watson called it "democratic
banditry, resonant of a rogue state".
"Most reasonable people will conclude that parliament has
been insulted by the cavalier way in which a secret deal has
been used to ensure that elected representatives are curtailed
in their ability to consider, scrutinise, debate and amend the
bill," he said.
