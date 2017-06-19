LONDON, June 19 One person was killed and 10
others injured on Monday when a van collided with pedestrians
near a North London mosque in an incident which is being
investigated by counter terrorism officers, police said.
"One man was pronounced dead at the scene," the Metropolitan
police said in a statement.
Police said eight people had been taken to three separate
hospitals and two people were treated at the scene for minor
injuries.
A 48-year old van driver, who was detained by members of
public at the scene and then arrested by police, has been taken
to hospital and will be subject to a mental health assessment.
