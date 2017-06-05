LONDON, June 5 Two French citizens have been missing since Saturday night's attack in London, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday during a visit to the French embassy in the British capital.

Le Drian confirmed that one French citizen died in the attack and said eight French had been injured, four of whom are in a serious condition. The four others suffered less serious injuries and two of them are not in hospital anymore, he told reporters. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander, Richard Lough, Myriam Rivet)