LONDON, June 5 Two French citizens have been
missing since Saturday night's attack in London, Foreign
Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday during a visit to the
French embassy in the British capital.
Le Drian confirmed that one French citizen died in the
attack and said eight French had been injured, four of whom are
in a serious condition. The four others suffered less serious
injuries and two of them are not in hospital anymore, he told
reporters.
