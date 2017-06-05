(Adds quote on Brexit)
LONDON, June 5 Two French citizens have been
missing since Saturday night's attack in London, Foreign
Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday during a visit to the
French embassy in the British capital.
Le Drian confirmed that one French citizen died in the
attack and said eight French had been injured, four of whom are
in a serious condition. The four others suffered less serious
injuries and two of them are not in hospital anymore, he told
reporters.
Le Drian said cooperation between France and Britain on
security issues was strong and would not suffer from Britain's
vote to leave the European Union.
"The relationship between our intelligence services is
exemplary, there is no reason that this would change," he said.
(Writing by Ingrid Melander, Richard Lough, Myriam Rivet in
Paris; Editing by Angus MacSwan)