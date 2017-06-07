PARIS, June 7 France said on Wednesday that two
of its citizens were among the seven people killed when
militants drove a van into revellers and then went on a stabbing
spree in central London on Saturday.
The foreign ministry said in a statement that a third French
national was still missing and that four were gravely injured.
Le Parisien daily newspaper named the dead man as
36-year-old Sebastian Belanger.
London police said late on Tuesday that they feared a French
tourist, 45-year-old Xavier Thomas, had been thrown into the
River Thames by the attackers' van and drowned. His girlfriend
was seriously injured in the collision.
