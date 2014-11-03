Nov 3 The new director of Britain's surveillance
agency GCHQ says U.S. technology companies have become "the
command and control networks of choice for terrorists" and must
do more to help the work of security and law enforcement
agencies.
Robert Hannigan said Islamic State, more than any militant
group before, was using mobile technology and social media such
as Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and WhatsApp to
spread its message while hiding behind complex encryption tools,
posing a greater challenge than ever to security services.
"GCHQ and its sister agencies, MI5 and the Secret
Intelligence Service, cannot tackle these challenges at scale
without greater support from the private sector, including the
largest U.S. technology companies which dominate the web," he
wrote in an article for the Financial Times. (on.ft.com/10ONKrc)
Privacy groups and some British lawmakers have accused GCHQ
of widespread illegal monitoring of electronic communications
after former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden leaked
documents last year disclosing details of its activities and
those of its U.S. counterpart, the National Security
Agency.
Hannigan, just days into his new job, said that GCHQ needed
to show that it was accountable for the data it used, but added
that privacy "has never been an absolute right".
"I understand why (tech companies) have an uneasy
relationship with governments. They aspire to be neutral
conduits of data and to sit outside or above politics," he said.
"(But) however much they may dislike it, they have become
the command-and-control networks of choice for terrorists and
criminals, who find their services as transformational as the
rest of us," he said, adding that some tech firms appeared to be
in denial about the misuse of their technology.
Snowden's leaks, published in newspapers internationally,
indicated that GCHQ and the NSA had intercepted and monitored
phone, email and social media communications on a massive scale,
causing global uproar.
In a speech made last month, Iain Lobban, outgoing chief of
GCHQ, said only a "miniscule" percentage of global emails, texts
and images were stored, viewed or listened to.
Hannigan, whose appointment was announced in April, has
previously advised former prime minister Tony Blair on the peace
process in Northern Ireland and sat on Britain's joint
intelligence committee for many years.
Representatives at Facebook and WhatsApp were not
immediately available for comment. Twitter declined to comment.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by
Dominic Evans and Sonya Hepinstall)