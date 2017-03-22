(Adds foreign minister, final paragraph)
BERLIN, March 22 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
expressed shock at the attack in which four people were killed
and at least 20 injured in London on Wednesday, and she said her
thoughts were with the British people and everyone in the
capital.
In the attack close to the British parliament a car ploughed
into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman, in what
police called a terrorist incident.
"Although the background to these incidents still needs to
be exactly clarified, I confirm on behalf of Germany and its
citizens that we stand firmly and resolutely by Britain's side
when it comes to fighting any kind of terrorism," Merkel said in
an emailed statement.
In December, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker pledging
allegiance to Islamic State killed 12 people in Berlin by
driving a truck into a crowded festive market.
German security officials said they remained on high alert
for a possible attack, but there had been no change in security
procedures.
Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Wednesday that
the London attack was likely a terrorist incident.
"It has not yet been definitely established what the motive
for the brutal incident was. There are many indications that
there was a terrorist background," de Maiziere said in an
emailed statement.
He added that German security authorities were in close
contact with their British counterparts.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said it was probably
no coincidence that the attack happened near parliament, adding:
"It was supposed to show that the intention was to attack the
heart of our democracies, so it's an attack on us all."
