LONDON May 12 British hospital workers were warned on Friday that they were at threat from malicious software known as 'ransomware' that locks up computers and demands ransoms to restore access, according to an email seen by Reuters.

"The Trust has been advised by I.T. security and NHS-Digital of a serious Ransomware threat currently in circulation throughout the NHS," the email to employees of Britain's National Health Service said.

Also on Friday, Spain's government said a large number of Spanish companies had been attacked by cyber criminals who infected computers with ransomware. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)