LONDON May 12 British health minister Jeremy Hunt was being briefed by cyber security officials and Prime Minister Theresa May was being kept informed, a spokesman for May's office said after a nationwide cyber attack crippled some health service computer systems.

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)