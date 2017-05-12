BRIEF-Neogen expands food safety genomic testing
* Neogen corp - new neoseek tests will be performed at neogen's geneseek facilities in lincoln, neb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON May 12 British health minister Jeremy Hunt was being briefed by cyber security officials and Prime Minister Theresa May was being kept informed, a spokesman for May's office said after a nationwide cyber attack crippled some health service computer systems.
"Secretary of State Jeremy Hunt is being briefed by the National Cyber Security Centre and the prime minister is being kept briefed on the whole situation as well," the spokesman said. (Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)
* Neogen corp - new neoseek tests will be performed at neogen's geneseek facilities in lincoln, neb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunoprecise antibodies obtains dtc eligibility of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immune receives nasdaq compliance letter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: