EDINBURGH May 12 A number of Scottish health
boards have been affected by potential cyber incidents similar
to those in England, Scotland's devolved government said on
Friday.
The government was working to "isolate systems which have
been affected by a Ransomware cyber-attack of the kind which has
also affected health trusts in NHS England," it said in a
statement, adding that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon would
chair an emergency meeting shortly.
"We are taking immediate steps to minimise the impact of the
attack across NHS Scotland and restrict any disruption," it
added.
Hospitals and surgeries across England were forced to turn
away patients earlier after a ransomware cyber attack crippled
some computer systems.
