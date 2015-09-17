* UK spies need more powers over communications, MI5 chief
* Shares FBI director's fears of suspects "going dark"
* UK due to bring in new laws later this year
* Syrian migrants not a "main focus of threat"
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Sept 17 Britain's security agencies need
greater powers to deal with a growing terrorism threat and the
advanced technology being used by militants, the head of the
country's domestic spy service said on Thursday in the first
live media interview by an MI5 chief in its 106-year history.
Prime Minister David Cameron's government plans new laws
later this year to bolster surveillance capabilities of spies
and police, but faces a battle from privacy and human rights
campaigners who say such measures represent an assault on
freedoms.
In an interview with BBC radio, MI5 Director General Andrew
Parker said Britain was facing its most serious terrorism threat
since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and had
foiled six attempted attacks in the last year.
"It represents a threat which is continuing to grow largely
because of the situation in Syria and how that affects our
security," Parker said.
In August last year, Britain raised its terrorism threat
level to "severe", the second highest category which means a
militant attack is considered highly likely. It was largely due
to the danger the authorities say is posed by Islamic State (IS)
fighters and the hundreds of Britons who have joined them.
Last week, British police said they had arrested a record
number of people on suspicion of terrorism offences, although
Parker said his agency was not overly concerned about the
thousands of migrants fleeing the ongoing Syrian conflict.
"It isn't actually as we speak today the main focus of where
the threat is coming from," he said.
Intelligence chiefs and Cameron have argued for years that
the security agencies need more powers to address the threat and
prevent another attack on the scale of the London suicide
bombings in 2005 when four British Islamists killed 52 people.
OPPOSITION
But moves to bolster surveillance have attracted widespread
opposition, including from within Cameron's Conservative party,
fuelled in part by former U.S. spy contractor Edward Snowden who
has suggested U.S. and British spies are conducting mass
monitoring of communications.
MI5 says individuals have been inspired to violence by IS
ideology over the internet within weeks, and Parker said he
shared the fears of FBI Director James Comey about terrorism
suspects "going dark" as spies could no longer legally obtain
their communications, making it harder to prevent attacks.
"It's in nobody's interests that terrorists should be able
to plot and communicate out of the reach of any authority," said
Parker, adding technology and social media companies had an
ethical responsibility to come forward if they had concerns
about users possible terrorism involvement.
"We're focused on the people who mean us harm," he said.
"We're not about browsing through the private lives of the
citizens of this country. We do not have population-scale
monitoring or anything like that."
The Internet Services Providers' Association (ISPA), the
voice of the UK internet industry, said the authorities should
have access to communications data so long as there were proper
safeguards and oversight, and it did not harm investment.
"It is important to get the balance right between privacy,
security, maintaining user trust and the cost to industry as key
issues such as retaining third party data, judicial oversight
and data hosted abroad are discussed," said Nicholas Lansman,
ISPA Secretary General.
