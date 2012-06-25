* Al Qaeda again trying to gain foothold, Evans says
* Small number of British jihadis train in Arab states
* Could pose threat in Britain
By Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, June 25 Al Qaeda militants are using the
countries which toppled their leaders in the Arab Spring as
bases to train radical Western youths for potential attacks on
Britain, the chief of the MI5 Security Service said on Monday.
In his first public speech for nearly two years, Security
Service Director General Jonathan Evans said the Arab Spring
revolts in Tunisia, Libya, Yemen and Egypt offered long-term
hope of a more democratic Middle East.
But Britain's domestic spy chief said al Qaeda, which moved
to Afghanistan from Arab countries in the 1990s and thence to
Pakistan after the fall of the Taliban, was once again trying to
gain a foothold in the Arab world.
"Today parts of the Arab world have once more become a
permissive environment for al Qaeda," Evans said, according to
an advance text of a rare speech in London outlining the key
threats to British interests.
"A small number of British would-be jihadis are also making
their way to Arab countries to seek training and opportunities
for militant activity, as they do in Somalia and Yemen. Some
will return to the UK and pose a threat here."
"This is a new and worrying development and could get
worse," said Evans, a career officer who has served as head of
the Security Service since April 2007.
The Arab Spring was lauded by Western leaders who hoped the
revolts would usher in prosperity and freedom to the Middle East
and North Africa, though Islamists have come to power in
elections in Tunisia and Egypt.
Libya has been racked by turmoil while al Qaeda militants
are expanding their foothold in the south of Yemen. A plot by al
Qaeda in Yemen to blow up an airliner over the Atlantic was
foiled in May by a British spy.
British officials say one of the biggest threats to the
realm is likely to come from a domestic cell of militants who
have received training or support from al Qaeda in Afghanistan,
Pakistan, Somalia or Yemen.
OLYMPICS - "ATTRACTIVE TARGET"
Evans, who joined MI5 in 1980 after graduating from Bristol
University with a degree in Classical Studies, said preparations
for the Olympic Games in London were going well though the event
was an attractive target for Britain's enemies.
Britain's national threat level is assessed at "substantial"
- meaning an attack is a strong possibility - but that is still
one notch lower than for most of the past decade.
"The Games present an attractive target for our enemies and
they will be at the centre of the world's attention in a month
or so," Evans said. "No doubt some terrorist networks have
thought about whether they could pull off an attack."
But Evans warned against complacency, quipping that when
intelligence folk smell roses they look for the funeral.
Though al Qaeda has made no successful attack on Britain
since 2005, the threat has not evaporated, he said, adding that
Britain has been the target of credible terrorist plot every
year since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.
"In back rooms and in cars and on the streets of this
country there is no shortage of individuals talking about
wanting to mount terrorist attacks here," Evans said. "It is
essential that we maintain pressure on al Qaeda."
Some 100-200 British residents are thought to be involved in
militant activities in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa,
mostly young men from cities such as London and Birmingham
between the ages of 18 and 30.
Evans said MI5, which now employs about 3,800 people up from
1,800 on the eve of the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York,
had shifted some its focus to reflect the changed appreciation
of the wider threat to British interests.
He said about half of MI5's priority casework now focused on
Afghanistan or Pakistan dimensions, down from 75 percent a few
years ago. As the threat from al Qaeda in Pakistan declines, it
has risen in Yemen, Somalia and the Sahel, he said.
Evans said companies should seek to defend themselves
against organised crime groups or states seeking to steal
secrets or sow turmoil in their computer systems.
He cited the case of an unnamed London-listed company which
lost 800 million pounds ($1.24 billion) as the result of a state
cyber attack.
Russia or China are thought to be behind the attack.
"The extent of what is going on is astonishing - with
industrial-scale processes involving many thousands of people
lying behind both state-sponsored cyber espionage and organised
cyber crime," he said.
($1 = 0.6427 British pounds)
