* Committee worried about Britons being radicalised in Syria
* Terrorist threat to UK rated as "substantial"
* Report raps "weak" parliamentary oversight of spy agencies
By Michael Holden
LONDON, May 9 Britain needs to take urgent
action to stop citizens travelling to fight in Syria and other
conflicts, a parliamentary committee said on Friday, amid fears
they could be radicalised there and return to carry out attacks
on their homeland.
The head of the Home Affairs Committee also warned that
Britain faced a "terrorist threat" as grave as at any point
since the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States 13 years ago.
"The number of UK citizens and Westerners travelling to
fight in foreign conflicts has reached alarming levels unlike
anything seen in recent years," the committee said in a report
on counter-terrorism.
"We require an immediate response targeted at dissuading and
preventing those who wish to go to fight from going."
Britain and other European governments have stepped up
warnings in recent months that Muslims who go to fight against
the forces of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria could end up
posing a threat to their home countries.
Security chiefs reckon several hundred Britons have joined
the Syrian conflict.
Last month, British counter-terrorism police launched a
campaign to help Muslim women dissuade young people in their
communities from trying to go to Syria.
"Stopping British men and women going to become foreign
fighters, in Syria and other theatres of conflict, and engaging
with them when they return is vital to avoid endangering the
security of the UK for many years to come," said committee
chairman Keith Vaz.
"SUBSTANTIAL" THREAT
Britain has been considered a prime target for militant
Islamists since the 9/11 attacks. Four suicide bombers killed 52
people in 2005 when they attacked London's transport system.
Britain's threat level is currently "substantial", the
third-highest rating of five, meaning that an attack is a strong
possibility, but the committee said the divergent nature of the
threat made it more complex than before.
"Recent events involving Boko Haram (in Nigeria), al Shabaab
(based in Somalia) and al Qaeda show that the terrorist threat
to the UK is as grave as at any point in the past 13 years,"
said Vaz.
However, the lawmakers on the committee were highly critical
of parliament's mechanism for checking on the work of Britain's
intelligence agencies following the release of documents by
former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden
suggesting they were involved in mass surveillance programmes.
The report said the current oversight by parliament's
Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) was ineffective and
that this impacted the agencies' credibility.
"It is an embarrassing indictment of our system that some in
the media felt compelled to publish leaked information (from
Snowden) to ensure matters were heard in parliament," Vaz said.
The comments came a day after the chairman of the ISC, which
has seen its powers beefed up in recent years, issued a robust
defence of the work of both his committee and of the spies they
monitored.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)