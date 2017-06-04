(Adds one German seriously injured in attack)
BERLIN, June 4 Chancellor Angela Merkel said she
was saddened and dismayed by the attack in London on Saturday in
which at least six people were killed, and that Germany stood by
Britain's side in the fight against terrorism.
"Today, we are united across all borders in horror and
sadness, but equally in determination," Merkel said in a
statement issued on Sunday.
"I stress for Germany: in the fight against all forms of
terrorism, we stand firmly and decisively at Britain's side."
A government official said later that some Germans were
among those injured in the attack, and that one German was
seriously injured.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Catherine Evans)