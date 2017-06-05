LONDON, June 5 British police investigating
Saturday's attacks in London have detained a "number of people"
after entering two properties in early morning raids in the east
of the city.
Police said officers from the Counter Terrorism Command unit
had raided the properties and searches were ongoing in
connection with attacks that killed seven people and injured
more than 50 on Saturday night.
British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a meeting of
the government's emergency security committee on Monday to
discuss the response to the third attack in Britain in less than
three months.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Nick Macfie)