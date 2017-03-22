LONDON, March 22 At least four people were lying on the ground, some bleeding heavily and apparently unconscious, on Westminster Bridge near Britain's parliament on Wednesday, Reuters photographs showed.

One of the photographs showed a body lying under the wheels of a London bus.

An assailant was shot outside parliament by armed police, the leader of the House of Commons said on Wednesday after loud bangs were heard and a Reuters photographer saw at least a dozen injured people on the nearby bridge.

