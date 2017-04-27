GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as techs extend selloff; dollar rises
* Dollar hits June high after data backs further Fed tightening
LONDON, April 27 The London man detained by armed police in Westminster was known to counter-terrorism officers and Britain's domestic intelligence agency MI5 before his arrest, a Western security source told Reuters.
The 27-year-old man was detained by counter-terrorism officers on Parliament Street, a stone's throw from the UK parliament building and May's Downing Street office, during a stop and search as part of an ongoing operation, London police said. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
* Dollar hits June high after data backs further Fed tightening
* N.Irish parties seeking to restore regional government (Adds details, more quotes)
LONDON, June 15 Irish political party Sinn Fein said on Thursday it would oppose any deal between British Prime Minister Theresa May and the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland that undermines the 1998 peace deal known as the Good Friday Agreement.