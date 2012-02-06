* Committee says action needed on extremist content
* Internet is "fertile breeding ground for terrorism"
* ISPs say too much content for them to monitor
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Feb 6 Internet service providers
(ISPs) must do more to monitor online content and bring in a
code of practice because the web plays a role in most, if not
all cases of violent extremist radicalisation, a committee of
British lawmakers said on Monday.
The Internet was a more significant way for extremists to
promote their agenda and seek recruits than prisons,
universities or places of worship, parliament's Home Affairs
committee said in a report.
"More resources need to be directed to these threats and to
preventing radicalisation through the Internet and in private
spaces," committee chairman Keith Vaz said.
"These are the fertile breeding grounds for terrorism".
Politicians and security officials have for years warned of
the problem the Internet posed, but little has been offered as a
solution, partly because of the difficulties in imposing rules
without restricting freedom of speech.
Last week, prosecutors said four Islamists, who admitted
plotting to bomb the London Stock Exchange, had been inspired by
the online propaganda of Anwar al-Awlaki, a U.S. citizen linked
to al Qaeda's Yemeni branch who was killed last year in a CIA
drone strike.
Officials also say a young woman who stabbed a lawmaker in
his London offices in 2010 had been radicalised solely by online
material.
"We suggest that the government work with Internet service
providers in the UK to develop a code of conduct committing them
to removing violent extremist material," the committee said in
its report, titled "The roots of violent extremism".
However, trade body the Internet Service Providers'
Association told the committee ISPs were not best placed to
determine what constituted violent extremism and said it would
be impractical for them to monitor all material because of the
sheer volume of content.
Last year Norman Bettison, Britain's lead police officer on
the counter-radicalisation strategy known as Prevent, told
Reuters the issue could only be solved through global agreement,
as enforcement action could only be taken against websites in
the country were they were hosted.
Two years ago, Britain launched a specialist police unit to
tackle UK websites promoting extremist material, and this had
received 2,025 referrals, about 10 percent of which had led to
websites or web pages being taken down.
Bettison told the committee this was "a pebble thrown into
the world wide web ocean".
While the committee concluded support for violent Islamism
was in decline, it said the British government paid "only lip
service to the threat from extreme far-right terrorism", which
it warned posed a growing risk.
