LONDON, March 22 Investigators are considering
the possibility that the attack on the British parliament was
inspired by Islamic State propaganda, a European government
official told Reuters.
British investigators have some leads on the identity of the
attacker who was shot but have not yet confirmed all the
details, according to the official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
The official said investigators are considering the
possibility that the attack was inspired by Islamic State
propaganda.
