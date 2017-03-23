UNITED NATIONS, March 23 British Foreign
Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday that an attack near
parliament in London was an attack on the world, but that he
believed the world could turn a "tide of hate" and Britain would
share information of emerging threats with partners.
Speaking during a visit to the United Nations, he also told
reporters that internet providers and social media companies
have "got to look at the stuff that's going up on their sites,
they've got to take steps to invigilate it, to take it down
where they can."
