LONDON May 12 Britain's main opposition Labour
Party called on the government to be clear about how a
nationwide 'ransomware' cyber attack hit the state-run National
Health Service (NHS) on Friday.
"This incident highlights the risk to data security within
the modern health service and reinforces the need for cyber
security to be at the heart of government planning," Labour
health spokesman Jonathan Ashworth said.
"The Government need to be clear about what’s happened, and
what measures they are taking to reduce the threat to patients,"
he added.
Extra funding for the NHS is a key part of Labour's campaign
for next month's national election.
There was no immediate comment on the cyber attack from
either the health department or Prime Minister Theresa May who
was out campaigning in northeast England on Friday ahead of the
June 8 election.
