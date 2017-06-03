(Adds witness quote)
LONDON, June 4 A white van veered into people
who were walking on London Bridge on Saturday evening and
knocked over several people, witnesses who saw the incident told
Reuters.
"We were walking on the bridge and the van went up onto
where people were walking," said the witness who did not want to
give his name. "We saw a few being knocked over."
The witness said some were hit from behind.
"They didn't even see it climbing on the pavement," said the
witness. "The police came pretty quickly."
Another witness said he was taking some pictures on the
bridge when he heard a noise.
"We heard a noise. A bit of a pop, a bit of a bang," said
the second witness. "We heard people screaming."
The van "came close to us. It missed me and my friends," the
witness said, adding that he saw one woman who was hit by the
van.
Witnesses told the BBC they saw a separate incident at the
nearby Borough Market where several men were stabbed.
(Reporting by Zandile Shabalala and Guy Faulconbridge, Editing
by Paul Sandle and Ralph Boulton)