LONDON May 24 Three men have been arrested in Manchester on Wednesday in an investigation into the suicide bomb attack which killed 22 people at a music concert in the northern English city on Monday night, police in the city said.

"Three police warrants were executed in south Manchester in connection to the ongoing investigation," a spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said. (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by David Milliken)