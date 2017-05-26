(Adds detail of arrests)
LONDON May 26 Britain's threat level will
remain at its highest level while police hunt down the suspected
network of a suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a concert in
Manchester, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Friday.
The Manchester bombing was the deadliest attack in Britain
since July 2005, when four British Muslim suicide bombers killed
52 people in coordinated attacks on London's transport network.
Top intelligence and security officials in Britain's Joint
Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) on Tuesday raised the threat
level to "critical" - meaning an attack is expected imminently -
the day after the Manchester attack.
"JTAC have assessed that the level of threat should remain
at critical while the operation continues," Rudd told Sky News.
Manchester Police are currently holding eight men in custody
and further searches were continuing on Friday as officers
sought to determine if the bomber, 22-year-old Salman Abedi, was
supported by a wider network.
Britain has only had a threat level of "critical" twice
before, and it was last at this level in June 2007 after a
failed attempt to bomb Glasgow airport.
The heightened level of security has seen the army assist
the police in guarding high profile sights, and also prompted
authorities to put armed police on British trains for the first
time ever.
Security is especially tight ahead of the weekend. Monday is
a public holiday in Britain, and the weekend sees a number of
high-profile events such as the soccer FA Cup final in London on
Saturday.
However security minister Ben Wallace said that a memo sent
to hospital staff telling trauma wards to be ready ahead of the
bank holiday weekend was part of a general heightened sense of
preparedness and not a response to specific intelligence.
"That is predominantly precautionary... There is no specific
threat against an individual event," Wallace said on BBC radio.
Police made further searches on Friday at addresses in south
Manchester and St Helens, 20 miles west of Manchester.
The 8 men in custody are all aged between 18 and 38, Greater
Manchester police said. A total of 10 arrests have been made,
but a 16-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman have been released
without charge, police said.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)