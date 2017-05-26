LONDON May 26 Interior minister Amber Rudd said
on Friday that Britain's threat level would remain at its
highest level "critical" meaning an attack is expectedly
imminently, four days after a suicide bomb killed 22 in
Manchester.
The level of threat, which is set by the independent Joint
Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC), was raised to "critical" for
the first time in a decade the day after the attack at a concert
of U.S. singer Ariana Grande on Monday.
Greater Manchester Police are currently holding eight men in
custody and further searches were continuing on Friday as
officers sought to determine if the bomber, 22-year-old Salman
Adebi, was supported by a wider network.
"JTAC have assessed that the level of threat should remain
at critical while the operation continues," Rudd told Sky News.
