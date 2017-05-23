LONDON May 23 British Prime Minister Theresa
May's Conservatives will suspend campaigning for a national
election on June 8 after at least 19 people died in Manchester
in what police believe was a terrorist attack, broadcaster Sky
News reported on Tuesday.
"A Tory (Conservative) source speaking to the Press
Association (news agency) said that the Prime Minister's general
election campaign was being suspended," Sky News said.
Opinion polls in recent days had shown a sharp narrowing of
the Conservatives' large lead over the opposition Labour Party,
though May remained on track to win re-election.
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)