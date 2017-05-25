LOS ANGELES May 25 Universal Pictures on
Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following
the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and
caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
"The Mummy," an action adventure which stars Tom Cruise and
Russell Crowe, was due to have a red carpet event in London
featuring cast members on June 1.
"All of us at Universal have been devastated by the terror
attack in Manchester and continue to stand with the community
and country as it recovers," Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp said in a statement.
"Out of respect to those affected by this tragedy we have
decided not to move forward with the London premiere for 'The
Mummy' scheduled to take place next week,” it added
The move by Universal follows the cancellation of the May 31
London red carpet premiere of Warner Bros movie "Wonder Woman,"
citing similar reasons.
Pop singer Ariana Grande, whose Manchester show was the
target of Monday's suicide bombing, has called off two London
concerts this week and five dates in Europe
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy)