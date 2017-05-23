(Adds new Macron, police chief comments, combines earlier
PARIS May 23 France ordered heightened security
at sports and cultural events on Tuesday and President Emmanuel
Macron said he would set up a new counter-terrorism coordinating
body after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a British
concert hall.
Macron and senior ministers walked to the British Embassy in
Paris to sign the condolence book and affirm their solidarity
with Britain after the Manchester attack, which had echoes of
November 2015 Islamist attacks on the Bataclan concert hall and
other parts of Paris that killed 130 people.
"Our terrorist enemies have struck again," Macron wrote in
the condolence book. "We are more united and determined than
ever in facing them."
Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said the government had
given instructions to organisers of sporting and cultural events
in France to strengthen security measures following the
Manchester attack, which has been claimed by Islamic State.
Paris police chief Michel Delpuech said he had ordered a
stepped-up police presence around theatres particularly at the
start and end of events.
The police were also drawing up a list of "sensitive" events
likely to draw young spectators, such as cinema, theatre and
sports venues, including the French Open tennis tournament at
the Roland Garros stadium in Paris next week, he said.
Speaking at the British Embassy, Macron said he would chair
a "defence cabinet" of senior ministers on Wednesday to work on
setting up a task force against Islamic State.
Altogether more than 230 people have been killed in France
in attacks by Islamist militants in the past two years.
Centrist Macron, elected on May 7, promised during the
campaign to create a permanent staff of officials, attached to
the president's office, to centralise information on security
and counter-terrorism.
Wednesday's meeting will also work on increasing
coordination between intelligence services and further
strengthening security measures, Macron said, calling for
stronger European cooperation to fight terrorism.
Government spokesman Christophe Castaner told France 2
television however that France had no indication of any
coordinated plan "to hit Europe".
Since the 2015 attacks, France has been in a state of
emergency and has soldiers patrolling its streets alongside
police to protect tourist sites, government buildings and
events.
Macron told British Prime Minister Theresa May in a phone
call on Tuesday that he had mobilised all means of cooperation
to help Britain in the fight against terrorism, his office said.
"It is clearly the whole of Europe, and free Europe, which
has been attacked. It is European and British young people who
have been attacked in their heart," Macron said, summarising
what he had told May.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe called on French citizens to
be vigilant following the Manchester attack, which Philippe
described as an "abominable crime."
