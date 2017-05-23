By Kaori Kaneko and Fathin Ungku
| TOKYO/SINGAPORE
TOKYO/SINGAPORE May 23 Countries from the
United States to Japan and Singapore are considering tightening
security ahead of major theatre and sports events following a
suicide bomb attack in Britain that killed at least 22 people.
Britain was on its second-highest alert level of "severe",
meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely,
after the suicide bomb blast at the end of a concert by U.S.
singer Ariana Grande in Manchester on Monday.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it was closely
monitoring the situation in Manchester and that the U.S. public
may experience increased security at public events.
Japan said it had started gathering information. "We have
strengthened our position by establishing an
information-gathering unit dedicated to international
terrorism," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told
reporters.
In Singapore, the organiser of Britney Spears' concerts in
June said they were considering new measures.
"We are definitely looking at tightening security," Yogesh
Mehta, project manager at IME Entertainment Group, said.
"All our events are licensed by the police. It is normally
advised by the licensing department on what precautions to take,
how many armed guards we need. So we work closely with them."
Singapore, which hosts a security summit between June 2-4
bringing together Asia-Pacific defence and military chiefs, made
amendments to the Public Order Act last month.
It requires event organisers to notify the police a month
beforehand if they expect more than 5,000 people to attend. And
police may refuse to allow a public gathering if it has a direct
political end or involves foreigners.
Hong Kong's AsiaWorld Expo, where Ariana Grande is due to
hold a concert in September, said it would enhance security
measures for all concerts and events. Besides baggage
inspection, there will be metal detectors, it said in a
statement, adding it was also planning to introduce search dogs
for any suspicious items.
Hong Kong is already on high alert ahead of an expected
visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to mark the 20th
anniversary of the city’s handover to Beijing on July 1 when the
former British colony’s new leader will also be sworn in.
The Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia's biggest sports
arena, said it was reviewing procedures. Prime Minister Malcolm
Turnbull said the government was working closely with other
countries on strategy.
"While the threat level in Victoria remains unchanged, and
there is no known threat to the MCG, we continue to receive
advice from relevant authorities and together review our
security processes accordingly," the club's spokesman said,
referring to the state of which Melbourne is the capital.
SM investments Corp, whose Mall of Asia Arena in the
Philippine capital will host Ariana Grande in August, said it
would take all precautions.
"Our security is always stepped up especially for big crowds
like this," said SM investment relations chief Corazon Guidote.
