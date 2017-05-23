May 23 Ariana Grande returned to the United
States on Tuesday, one day after a suicide bomber killed 22
people at the pop singer's concert in Manchester, England,
People magazine reported, as questions lingered over whether she
would continue her European tour.
Grande, 23, was photographed landing at an airport in her
hometown of Boca Raton, Florida, and being met by family
members, the magazine said.
The pop star has not been seen publicly since an explosion
ripped through the packed Manchester Arena at the end of her
performance there. Some of the 22 people who died in the attack
were teens or young girls. Grande was apparently unharmed.
British police have identified the man suspected of carrying
out the massacre as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, who was born in
Manchester to parents of Libyan origin. Islamic State claimed
responsibility for what it called revenge against "Crusaders,"
but there appeared to be contradictions in its account of the
operation.
In her only statement so far, Grande took to Twitter some
five hours after the bombing to describe herself as "broken" in
the aftermath of the attack.
"from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have
words," she said in the tweet.
Grande was performing in Manchester during the European leg
of a tour to promote her third album, "Dangerous Woman," which
also has her scheduled to perform in London, Belgium, Poland,
Germany and Switzerland in the coming weeks.
Despite speculation that she would cancel the rest of the
tour, no formal announcement had been made as of Tuesday
afternoon. Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, did not respond to
requests for comment by Reuters.
"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this
cowardly act," Braun said in a statement posted on Twitter on
Monday evening. "We ask all of you to hold the victims, their
families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."
Grande, a native of Boca Raton, starred in the Broadway
musical "13" and on the Nickelodeon TV series "Victorious"
before releasing her solo debut album, "Yours Truly."
Best known for her singles "Problem" and "Break Free,"
Grande is credited with having an exceptionally broad vocal
range for a pop star.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)