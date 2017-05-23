LONDON May 23 British finance minister Philip
Hammond said he would return to London from Brussels earlier
than planned after an attack in Manchester killed 22 people and
injured 59 late on Monday.
Hammond said he would return to London straight after a
meeting of European finance ministers on Tuesday morning.
The British government's emergency security committee was
due to meet on Tuesday to discuss the attack at a concert staged
by U.S. singer Ariana Grande. Police said the device was
detonated by a male suicide bomber.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle in London and Philip Blenkinsop in
Brussels; editing by Kate Holton)