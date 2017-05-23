MANCHESTER, England May 23 British police said
22 people including some children were killed in a suicide
attack carried out by one man after a Ariana Grande concert in
Manchester on Monday.
"We believe, at this stage, the attack last night was
conducted by one man," Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins
said.
"The priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or
as part of a network.
"The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe
the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which
he detonated causing this atrocity."
(Writing by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)