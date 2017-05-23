LONDON May 23 A man who killed 22 people in a suicide bomb attack on a crowded concert hall in the northern English city of Manchester was named by British police on Tuesday as 22-year-old Salman Abedi.

"I can confirm that the man suspected of carrying out last night's atrocity is 22-year-old Salman Abedi," Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told reporters, adding that he would not make any further comments about Abedi at this stage.

"Our priority, along with the police counter terrorism network and our security partners, is to continue to establish whether he was acting alone or working as part of a wider network." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and James Davey, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Paul Sandle)