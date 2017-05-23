CAIRO May 23 Islamic State supporters
celebrated on social media on Tuesday after a blast at a concert
venue in the north of England killed at least 19 people,
although the militant Islamist group has not formally claimed
responsibility.
British police have said they are treating the blast at the
arena in Manchester at the end of a concert by U.S. singer
Ariana Grande as a "terrorist incident". More than 50 people
were wounded.
Twitter accounts affiliated to Islamic State have used
hashtags referring to the blast to post celebratory messages,
with some users encouraging similar attacks elsewhere.
"It seems that bombs of the British airforce over children
of Mosul and Raqqa has just came back to #Manchester," one user
named Abdul Haqq said on Twitter, in reference to the Iraqi and
Syrian cities held by the militants where a U.S.-led coalition
is conducting air strikes.
Supporters posted messages encouraging each other to carry
out "lone wolf" attacks in the West and shared Islamic State
videos threatening the United States and Europe.
